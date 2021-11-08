journal-news logo
X

Judge denies city’s motion to dismiss in Lebanon gun ordinance case

Lebanon City Councilman Joe Shafer points at one of the signs prohibiting the carrying of a firearm into city hall. In 2020, Shafer and other council members directed the law director to draft legislation to permit them to conceal-carry during meetings which was later adopted. STAFF FILE PHOTO
Caption
Lebanon City Councilman Joe Shafer points at one of the signs prohibiting the carrying of a firearm into city hall. In 2020, Shafer and other council members directed the law director to draft legislation to permit them to conceal-carry during meetings which was later adopted. STAFF FILE PHOTO

Local News
By , Staff Writer
2 hours ago

Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe on Monday denied a motion to dismiss the city of Lebanon and its city attorney from a taxpayer lawsuit over a March 2020 gun ordinance.

The ordinance allowed anyone with a state-issued concealed-carry permit to carry handguns within specified periods in the Lebanon City Building.

Three residents — Carol Donovan, David Iannelli, and Brooke Handley — filed their civil lawsuit against the city and City Attorney Mark Yurick on March 31, 2021, challenging the city ordinance, which ended a longstanding prohibition on carrying concealed weapons in the city building.

The residents are being represented by Everytown Law, the litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund and locally by the Lebanon law firm of Gray & Duning. The city and Yurick are represented by the Finney Law Firm of Cincinnati.

ExploreLebanon residents file lawsuit challenging concealed weapons in city building

The lawsuit alleges the ordinance conflicts with state laws prohibiting concealed carry in government buildings that contain courtrooms. Lebanon’s City Council meets in the Lebanon Municipal Court courtroom on the second floor of the City Building, 50 N. Broadway.

In March 2020, Lebanon’s city council enacted an ordinance that authorizes the concealed carry of handguns within Lebanon’s city building, except during the operation of the Lebanon Municipal Court.

According to lawsuit, the residents sent a letter to Yurick requesting his office seek an injunction “requiring the city to comply with Ohio law and return to its prohibition on the possession of firearms within the City Building.”

However, on March 2, 2021, the city responded by letter and stated that it declined to seek injunctive relief, which resulted in the residents filing their civil action and the city filing a motion to dismiss.

In the denial of the city’s motion to dismiss, Tepe said the residents properly brought the lawsuit forward and state law allows a municipal taxpayer “may institute suit in his own name, on behalf of the municipal corporation” in order to restrain the municipalities’ abuse of corporate power.

ExploreLebanon close to permitting concealed weapons at council meetings

In the decision, Tepe said the residents have stated a claim, which if proven, may entitle them to relief, in finding the city’s motion to dismiss is not well taken. He also said the residents have standing to bring their declaratory judgment claim and that they have adequately stated a claim for declaratory judgment.

“[T]he Court finds that there is a genuine dispute as to the legal validity of the ordinance. Further, it is not disputed by either party that plaintiffs’ and defendants’ interest in this dispute are adverse. Further, the ordinance has taken effect and is currently in place. Thus, the controversy is immediate and real,” Tepe said in the decision.

“The residents we represent ask only that the city comply with state laws intended to keep courthouses and similar government buildings safe,” Len Kamdang, director of litigation strategy and trials for Everytown Law, said in a March statement announcing the suit’s filing. “People should be able to take part in the democratic process without the threat of violence or intimidation.”

Rebecca Simpson Heimlich of the Finney Law Firm, said it’s helpful to get insight from the court, but they believe the ordinance is not in conflict with state law.

Attorneys representing the residents could not be reached for comment Monday.

In Other News
1
Ohio looms large in Amtrak’s infrastructure spending plans
2
Family remembers UD student; police probe Astroworld tragedy
3
In with a bang: DeWine signs law allowing more fireworks
4
Dayton put 18 on leave for refusing testing; 3 others positive for...
5
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations surpass 10,000 as Ohio distributes shot

About the Author

ajc.com

Ed Richter
Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 35 years, with the last 30 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Middletown, Monroe, Franklin, Carlisle and Franklin Twp.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top