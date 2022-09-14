Judge blocks Ohio abortion ban; Services to resume next week in Dayton area

A judge temporarily blocked Ohio’s ban on almost all abortions in the state.
The 14-day restraining order comes on the eve of the planned closure of the Women’s Med Center in Kettering, which had been the Dayton area’s only surgical abortion clinic.
“We will start up abortion services in Dayton early next week,” said a representative from Dayton Women’s Med who asked not to be named for security reasons.
Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins on Wednesday granted the order as part of the ACLU of Ohio lawsuit on behalf of abortion providers in the state.
The decision means abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation can continue for now, in keeping with state law in place before the ban, the Associated Press reported.
The Women’s Med Center operated clinics in Kettering and Indianapolis, both of which had been scheduled to close Thursday when Indiana’s new “heartbeat” abortion law goes into effect that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually five or six weeks in to pregnancy before many women know they are pregnant.
U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years, declaring there is no constitutional right to an abortion.
About the Author