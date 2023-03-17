John Jakes, famous Kettering author of American Bicentennial series, dies at 90

In the early 1970s, Jakes almost quit writing. He had been in advertising for 15 years creating sales presentations.

A phone call in 1973 changed that. The call was from Lyle Engel, probably the biggest independent book producer of the time. He was looking for someone to write a series of books for the American Bicentennial celebration.

Jakes was the author of an American Bicentennial book series that featured different members of the Kent family, connecting them with historical events at the time of the American Revolution.

In 1976, Jakes became the first writer in history to have three books listed among the New York Times’ top 10 paperback best sellers in one year.

When he started the series, it was intended to be five books, but the publisher pushed him to make it eight books. In order to catch up, he was writing seven days a week.

When the eighth and final Kent novel, “The Americans,” came out, Walden Books, then the nation’s largest bookstore chain, sold 50,000 copies in one week.

The American Bicentennial book series went on to sell over 55 million copies.

During the 1980s Jakes wrote a “North and South” Civil War series trilogy, which also sold over 10 million copies.