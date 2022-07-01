JobsOhio points to record year in ‘nearly all metrics’

The ceremony for the at least $20 billion project had been set for July 22. Crucially, Intel says it still plans to build the facility and has not pushed back the start of construction.

“Everyone saw our announcement of our delay and it is a huge signal to the industry, to get the shovels in the ground and (get) the U.S. serious about building this industry back on U.S. soil,” Pat Gelsinger, Intel chief executive, told CNBC this week. “It’s game time. Get it done before August.”

Intel’s Ohio investment could reach $100 million total in the years ahead, the state has said.

In the Dayton-Springfield area, JobsOhio hailed the announcement by Gabe’s to build a 850,000-square-foot plant in Springfield, a distribution center the state says will be larger than all five of the company’s current facilities combined.

In that new facility, Gabe’s will be able to receive and process goods by February 2023.

JobsOhio also said coastal companies are increasingly viewing Ohio as a destination, pointing to announcements or plans by 34 companies, with nearly 7,400 jobs expected to be created, hitting an annual payroll of more than $388 million.

Not counted in 2021 metrics was a spring 2022 announcement by SEMCORP Advanced Materials Group to build a battery materials manufacturing plant in Sidney, creating an expected nearly 1,200 jobs there.