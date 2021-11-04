Jan. 4 vaccine deadline for large companies: Here’s what local, state leaders are saying

Local and state leaders reacted Thursday to new rules from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that set a Jan. 4 deadline for all companies with more than 100 employees to either require their employees be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing for COVID-19.
OSHA says the rule will cover more than 80 million employees and will prevent over 250,000 workers from being hospitalized with COVID-19 in the next few months.
Ohio Attorney General David Yost said Thursday he filed a lawsuit to block the new vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors.
The suit, filed together with Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz and Sheriff Scott A. Hildenbrand, Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick W. Stevens and the attorneys general of Kentucky and Tennessee, challenges the administration’s authority to mandate COVID-19 vaccines.
“We have sheriffs that are going to lose a lot of talented deputies to this mandate, and they’ll ultimately give up their contracts to house ICE detainees rather than see that happen,” Yost said. “Forcing that kind of choice on people who dedicate their lives to keeping our communities safe creates a needless situation in which everyone loses.”
Many of the region’s largest employers already have enacted vaccine mandates for their employees, such as Premier Health, Kettering Health and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
“Vaccination against COVID-19 is our best tool to prevent spread of the disease and ensure the health and wellbeing of our hospital workforce and the communities we serve,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health, when announcing its mandate in August.
Ohio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Stivers said the announcement was a “significant infringement on the ability of Ohio’s employers to set their own workplace policies.”
“Ohio businesses know best how to protect the health and safety of their employees, customers and patients and should not be subject to the heavy hand of government dictating a one-size-fits-all approach to COVID-19 vaccines and testing,” he added.
