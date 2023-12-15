Issue 2: Ohio liquor official to lead new marijuana control department

“Jim’s proven leadership and innovative approach make him the perfect choice to navigate this new area of retail and regulatory responsibility,” said Ohio Department of Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield in a news release. “His diverse experience and impressive regulatory credentials will be instrumental in developing a non-medical cannabis program that aligns with the expectations of Ohioans.”

Canepa is set to begin his role on Jan. 1. The Division of Cannabis Control is tasked with creating rules for recreational marijuana cultivators, dispensaries and processors that aren’t already set out in Ohio law, including many decisions about licensing.

Canepa has held a long career in the Ohio government, holding roles in the Attorney General’s office, Department of Public Safety, the Ohio Inspector General and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to implement a first-of-its-kind program for the state in a safe, responsible and efficient way,” he said in a news release. “I’ve been fortunate to spend years working within both law enforcement and the retail industry. Both experiences will be central to the work that has already begun in this area inside the Department of Commerce.”

