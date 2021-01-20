Interested in COVID vaccine? Warren County Health District wants to know

The Warren County Health District wants to know who among those eligible for Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccine 1A and 1B phases wants to get vaccinated.
The health department has an online survey to create an interest list among Warren County residents for the coronavirus vaccine.
Those who complete the survey and are eligible for the vaccine will be contacted when more vaccine is available, according to the health district’s website.
Phase 1A includes the following:
- Healthcare workers and personnel who are routinely involved in the care of COVID-19 patients
- Residents and staff in nursing homes
- Residents and staff in assisted living facilities
- Patients and staff at state psychiatric hospitals
- People with developmental disabilities and those with mental health disorders, including substance use disorders, who live in group homes, residential facilities or centers, and staff at those locations
- Residents and staff at our two state-run homes for Ohio veterans
- EMS responders
Phase 1B consists of adults 65 and older, and people with severe, congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders. Adults 65 and older will be prioritized beginning with people who are 80 and older.
Those who work in schools for kindergarten through 12th grades are asked to not complete the survey. The Warren County Health District said it will be working with schools to schedule a vaccine clinic.