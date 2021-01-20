Interested in COVID vaccine? Warren County Health District wants to know

- Residents and staff in nursing homes

- Residents and staff in assisted living facilities

- Patients and staff at state psychiatric hospitals

- People with developmental disabilities and those with mental health disorders, including substance use disorders, who live in group homes, residential facilities or centers, and staff at those locations

- Residents and staff at our two state-run homes for Ohio veterans

- EMS responders

Phase 1B consists of adults 65 and older, and people with severe, congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders. Adults 65 and older will be prioritized beginning with people who are 80 and older.

Those who work in schools for kindergarten through 12th grades are asked to not complete the survey. The Warren County Health District said it will be working with schools to schedule a vaccine clinic.