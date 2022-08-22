Injured Clearcreek Twp. police officer undergoes surgery

On a social media post, Ney’s wife Lisa, said, “If they do the surgery, it is complex. They have never seen air to continue to fill the brain. The Neuro and the ENT doctor would do this operation together. For the first time I’m feeling weak, defeated, sad, and literally sick. Please pray. Our family needs your prayers. Thank you.”

Many people on various social media platforms are sending prayers to the Ney family.

On July 12, police arrived at the farm of Mark Evers around 7:16 p.m. on a domestic disturbance call. Evers was using his Gator ATV to ram into his wife’s vehicle multiple times, according to police. Clearcreek Twp. Police Chief John Terrill said officers had been to the Evers farm in the past for neighborhood disturbances and that officers were aware he could be armed.

Evers, 65, eventually began talking with police, then suddenly fired two shots at Ney. Sgt. Nicole Cordero returned fire, shooting Evers. Evers also shot himself, and died at the scene. State investigators have not yet determined if the fatal shot came from Cordero or was self-inflicted.

Terrill previously said this was the first officer-involved shooting and first shooting of a township police officer in the department’s history. Clearcreek Twp.’s police department was founded in 1975.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken the lead on the investigation on the shooting of the officer as well as the shooting of Evers, Terrill previously said.