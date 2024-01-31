Indianapolis printing plant to close

The Detroit plant will provide better stability in printing operations and improved quality.

The new location will change printing times for the Cox-owned newspapers but will not impact delivery times for print or digital products to our readers.

“We remain committed to serving our audience with strong, local, independent journalism,” Publisher Suzanne Klopfenstein said.

Readers and businesses can get the most up-to-date news, information and advertising needs from our digital products, including our daily ePaper, apps, newsletters and websites.

Cox First Media closed its printing facility in July 2017.

Gannett has been consolidating a number of its printing operations for the past five years.

“Gannett has been a leader in smartly redeploying our resources to better serve a new generation of news consumers,” IndyStar Executive Editor Eric Larsen said in an IndyStar story.

The Indianapolis press also prints USA TODAY, the Cincinnati Enquirer, Indianapolis Star, Louisville Courier-Journal, South Bend Tribune, Evansville Courier & Press and Muncie Star Press, among others.