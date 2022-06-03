Indian Lake lands much-needed funding for weed problem

Gary Jones welcomed the news, but worries it may be too late.

“Have you seen the lake lately? It’s the worst I’ve ever seen it. You can barely run your boat in the lake. The weeds just choke out your motor,” Jones, a Dayton-area fisherman, said.

“It’s made fishing there terrible.”

The state also rolled out Wednesday its $3.5 billion capital budget, which lawmakers call an investment in Ohio’s infrastructure and local community projects. Every two years, lawmakers approve the capital budget to help fund improvements to public services and facilities across the state.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who signed House Bill 687 Wednesday, said the projects outlined in the bill “will make a tremendous impact and continue job growth in our state.”

“House Bill 687 also creates a significant and historic investment into our state parks, which are true gems which can be enjoyed by all Ohioans and those who support our tourism industry,” he said.