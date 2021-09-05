journal-news logo
In Your Prime: New project targets people 55 and older

The newspaper is launching the new In Your Prime project, which focuses on residents 55 and older living their best life with help from local experts in a speaker series and coverage on a variety of subjects, including managing your health and finances, Medicare options and healthy living.
The newspaper is launching the new In Your Prime project, which focuses on residents 55 and older living their best life with help from local experts in a speaker series and coverage on a variety of subjects, including managing your health and finances, Medicare options and healthy living.

Local News
28 minutes ago
Local experts to discuss health, finance and living your best life after 55.

In our community, people 55 and older are making their best life, with everything they need right here: great health care, affordable living and thriving communities.

Our new In Your Prime project gives you information you can trust about managing your health and finances, Medicare options and healthy living.

The project launches with the Sunday, Sept. 5, print edition, and the special section stories can be found at Daytondailynews.com/in-your-prime.

Join us Oct. 6 for the first in a series of virtual events. Hear from local experts about the topics that matter: healthy living, estate planning, navigating Medicare, protecting your health and enjoying your time.

Before our virtual speaker series launches, read the special extra section in the Dayton Daily News and the Dayton Daily News ePaper on Sunday, Oct. 5, for a closer look at healthy living in the Miami Valley.

In Your Prime Virtual Speaker Series

Oct. 6 speakers and subjects

Rafi Rodriguez, President, RICP®, FRC℠ Ask Rafi Retirement Lifestyle Solutions
Thriving in Retirement

Rafi Rodriguez, President, RICP®, FRC℠

Ask Rafi Retirement Lifestyle Solutions

Rachel June, MD Family Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, Primary Care Kettering Health
Your Healthy Brain

Rachel June, MD

Family Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, Primary Care

Kettering Health

Kate Johnsen, Vice President Medicare Resource Center
Making Medicare Decisions

Kate Johnsen, Vice President

Medicare Resource Center

David de la Peña, DO Internal Medicine, Primary Care Kettering Health
Living with Chronic Diseases

David de la Peña, DO

Internal Medicine, Primary Care

Kettering Health

Jana Collier, Publisher
Host:

Jana Collier, Publisher

