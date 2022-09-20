In Your Prime: Getting active outdoors with your kids

Amy Dingle, Five Rivers MetroParks Director of Outdoor Connections, met with Cox Enterprises Publisher Jana Collier to discuss ways older adults can get outside and connect with the younger people in their life at the area parks.
“We really encourage people to get out with the younger people in their life – it’s a great way to build relationships with each other, but also to showcase the importance of connecting with nature,” she said.
She also listed activities like hiking, camping and picnicking available at different MetroParks, as well as activities to do at home like gardening.
Dingle spoke as part of the In Your Prime series, which includes special content from the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News focused on what to know about growing older in our community.
