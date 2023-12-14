1.75 million SteamFast travel steam irons under recall for burn, shock hazard

Local News
By
20 minutes ago
X

About 1.75 million SteamFast Home & Away Travel Steam irons are under recall because the cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, which poses burn, fire and shock hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

There have been 74 reports of damaged power cords, including two reports of minor shocks and 18 reports of the cord smoking, sparking, catching fire or overheating.

Explore2.7 million bottles of cleaner recalled; Faulty nozzles could spray user

The recall affects all SteamFast brand Home & Away Travel Steam Irons with model numbers SF-717, SF-720 and SF-727 and Brookstone Steam Bug Travel Steam Iron model 606335. The model numbers are printed on the back of the irons.

Also, about 275,000 SteamFast Home & Away Travel Steam Irons manufactured before March 2017 were previously recalled in April, according to the commission.

The irons sold for between $13 and $30 at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Vornado.com, Steamfast.com and other websites from January 2009 through September.

To receive a refund or free replacement iron, register your product www.steamfast.com/recalls/travelirons or call 866-827-3362.

In Other News
1
Ohio House moves to crack down on ‘hooning’
2
New defense bills offer millions for Wright-Patterson construction
3
2.7 million bottles of cleaner recalled; Faulty nozzles could spray...
4
Ohio lawmakers OK ban on minor gender affirming care; trans sports...
5
Mason tennis tourney upgrades begin with seating; some of it on-court...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top