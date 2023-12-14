1.75 million SteamFast travel steam irons under recall for burn, shock hazard

The recall affects all SteamFast brand Home & Away Travel Steam Irons with model numbers SF-717, SF-720 and SF-727 and Brookstone Steam Bug Travel Steam Iron model 606335. The model numbers are printed on the back of the irons.

Also, about 275,000 SteamFast Home & Away Travel Steam Irons manufactured before March 2017 were previously recalled in April, according to the commission.

The irons sold for between $13 and $30 at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Vornado.com, Steamfast.com and other websites from January 2009 through September.

To receive a refund or free replacement iron, register your product www.steamfast.com/recalls/travelirons or call 866-827-3362.