I-75 S closed in West Carrollton for crash involving semi, other vehicles

A portion of Interstate 75 is shut down Thursday night following a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi.
The southbound lanes of I-75 are closed near Central Avenue/South Dixie Highway in West Carrollton.
The crash was reported at 7:45 p.m. at mile marker 47. It originally was reported as a semi that jackknifed, according to the Centerville Police Department, which dispatches for West Carrollton police and fire departments.
It is not clear how many vehicles are involved in the crash, nor the extent of any injuries.