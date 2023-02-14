Hyundai offers free software fix starting today to combat wave of auto thefts

Hyundai vehicles that are vulnerable to theft have physical keys that are inserted into the ignition and lack immobilizer devices.

Hyundai said its software upgrade should be available for the remaining eligible affected vehicles by June 2023.

The free upgrades will be available at Hyundai dealers and should take less than an hour to install.

Hyundai said vehicles that have received the upgrades will get decals posted on their windows that announce to potential thieves that the automobiles have enhanced anti-theft technology.

Hyundai said some of its models made between 2011 and 2022 without engine immobilizers are unable to accommodate the software upgrade.

Hyundai said it is working on a reimbursement program to repay car owners who purchased steering wheel locks.

“Hyundai will provide these customers with more detail in the very near future,” the company said.

The carmaker said the software will help by activating an “ignition kill” feature when the cars are locked with key fobs.