Hundreds remain without power overnight after Thursday thunderstorms

Hundreds of power customers are without electricity overnight after thunderstorms moved through the area Thursday afternoon and evening.

At around 12:30 a.m., the largest outage was in Champaign County, which had 536 customers in the dark.

The number of customers without power, by county, as of 12:37 a.m. was as follows, according to the AES, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison maps.

Champaign: 535

Montgomery: 379

Greene: 123

Warren: 19

Darke: 9

Clark: Fewer than 20

Butler: 1

Miami: 1

Preble: 1

