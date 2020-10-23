Humane society breaks ground on expansion to serve greater Dayton area

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton broke ground Thursday on the first phase of its expansion at the shelter on Nicholas Road, broadcasting the ceremony virtually to maintain social distancing.
Humane Society of Greater Dayton President and CEO Brian Weltge said, “As a leader in animal welfare that has been serving the Miami Valley since 1902, we are excited for this growth and are proud to be fully funded for this first phase so that we can move forward with construction and begin to help even more animals in need within our community.”
In a release, the humane society said that the expansion will include a regional full-service, needs-based animal hospital to help pet owners regardless of income level from both Montgomery and surrounding counties.
It will also includes a regional high-volume spay and neuter clinic aimed at cat overpopulation, as well as an animal cruelty and neglect rehabilitation center able to work with a range of animals.
Currently the humane society relies on fosters to care for animals involved in cruelty and neglect investigations.
After the first phase of the expansion is finished, the humane society said that it would focus on creating a regional pet adoption and community center on Austin Boulevard.