Huber Heights schools hire former Talawanda chief as interim superintendent

Wayne High School. WILL GARBE / STAFF

Wayne High School. WILL GARBE / STAFF

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
Updated 1 hour ago
Spivey will start work Friday while district searches for long-term superintendent.

The Huber Heights Board of Education voted Tuesday to make former Talawanda Superintendent Kelly Spivey the district’s interim school superintendent.

Spivey was the Talawanda superintendent until 2017. She is currently the executive director of High Aims, an education organization in southwest Ohio that impacts student achievement.

Her first day in the Huber Heights district is Friday. Tuesday’s meeting agenda documents included an interim contract for Spivey that could run as long as July 1.

Kelly Spivey

The district is beginning a search process for the next long-term superintendent and on Tuesday posted the job details on the district’s website, spokeswoman Cassie Dietrich said.

Huber Heights Board of Education President Robert Mullins sent a letter to parents on Monday night announcing the hiring of Spivey.

“As a Board of Education, we are confident that Mrs. Spivey is fully capable of leading our district through day-to-day operations while we initialize and execute the search for a permanent superintendent,” Mullins said. “We will spend the next five months working diligently to find our students and staff an exceptional leader and will continue to transparently share with you updates as our search progresses.”

Superintendent Mario Basora announced recently he plans to leave the district on Feb. 1 to take a job in the private sector.

Basora said he had heard from hundreds of people wishing him well and asking him to stay since he made the announcement. He has been with the district for two and a half years. Previously, he was the superintendent of Yellow Springs schools for nine years.

“So my heart is heavy right now,” Basora said. “I feel a lot of love and please know that I definitely love you all back.”

