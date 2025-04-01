H.S. Results 3/31: Shawnee softball beats Versailles

LOCAL RESULTS
Bowling
Beaver-Vu – Sean Debusk 711, Brian Blake 710, Brad Martin 703, Danielle Crowder 667, Amy Laferty 604.
Northridge – Roger Dennis 711, Doug Hursh 643, Tyrone Moore 641, Ron Deyo 630, Riva Jones 542.
Thunderbowl – Aaron Gay 696, Will Rettig 691, Brandon Pyles 655, Hoss Coberly 649, Patty Mote 583.
Earlier Results
Thunderbowl – Colt Anderson 786, Dave Rauch 736, Ray Keller 728, Jeff Parks 722, Luke Lawhorn 719.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Monday’s Results
Edgewood 24, Preble Shawnee 2: E: Baumann 2-2 3 RBI, Kelhoffer 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Breedlove 3-3 2 RBI.
Greenville 3, Fairborn 2
Hamilton 15, Middletown 3
Lakota East 9, Fairfield 7: LE: Gilligan 2-4 2 RBI, Kuemmel 1-3 2B 2 RBI, McCullough 1-2 2 RBI. F: Pogozalski 1-3 2 RBI, Ramsey 2-4 RBI.
Lehman Catholic 3, Mississinawa Valley 2
Lincoln Way East 8, Troy 6: T: Frey HR, Hempker HR.
Madison Plains 12, Franklin Heights 0
Meade County (KY) 6, Talawanda 2: T: Tanner RBI.
Northeastern 12, Emmanuel Christian 2: N: Sudoff 2-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Rose 3-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Federinko 4-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Gilbert W 7K.
Ross 10, Taylor 0
Sidney 7, Piqua 6: S: Taylor 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Shipe 1-4 2 RBI.
Tri-County North 11, Yellow Springs 1
Versailles 9, Springfield Shawnee 3: SS: Cooper RBI.
Sunday’s Results
Daviess County, KY 10, Talawanda 1
Softball
Monday’s Results
Fairbanks 13, West Liberty-Salem 5: WLS: Collins 2-4 2B HR 4 RBI, Wallace 3-4 RBI. F: Dee 4-5 2B HR 3 RBI.
Lawrence County (KY) 3, Butler 2: B: Brockert RBI, Whitman RBI.
Letcher County (KY) 13, Butler 3: B: Flor 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Brockert 1-3 2B RBI.
Springfield Shawnee 12, Versailles 2: SS: Dubie 2-3 3 RBI, Greene 2-3 3 RBI, George 2-2 2B 2 RBI.
Tippecanoe 17, Xenia 0
Sunday’s Results
Crescent 9, Eaton 0
Eaton 13, Monona 5
Boys Tennis
Monday’s Results
Lehman Catholic 5, Beavercreek 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.