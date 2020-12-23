How much will you get in 2nd stimulus? Our calculator shows you

Most Americans are about to receive direct deposit payments as part of a bipartisan bill to provide relief during the coronavirus pandemic.
The $900 billion package Congress passed Monday calls for $600 to adults with incomes up to $75,000 and couples making $150,000 per year, plus another $600 for each child. Those earning more than $75,000 also can receive stimulus money on a sliding scale based on qualifications.
President Donald Trump has not yet signed the bill and said he is pushing for $2,000 checks.
The payments would be sent the same way the IRS sent the first round of stimulus checks, with most receiving the payment by direct deposit. Once the bill is signed, the IRS will be able to start sending payments the following week.
Use our stimulus payment calculator to find out how much your household would receive in the second round of COVID relief.