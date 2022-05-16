How local counties compare as U.S. tops 1 million COVID deaths

The national toll from COVID-19 reached 1 million deaths Monday, according to the Associated Press.
Ohio has reported 38,550 deaths since the pandemic began more than 2 years ago, according to the latest data released last week.
Montgomery County has recorded 2,019 COVID deaths in that time, while Butler County reported 1,157.
Other area counties and their pandemic deaths include:
Clark, 586; Warren, 584; Greene, 513; Miami, 483; Preble, 201, and Champaign, 147.
Ohio’s coronavirus cases have climbed recently after and sharp decline.
Last week, state health officials said 15,970 new cases were reported, the sixth straight increase.
In early April, the state was averaging 3,533 weekly cases.
