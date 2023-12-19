How is sex ed taught in your district? Search the data

So how do schools figure out what to teach? Education reporter Eileen McClory obtained survey data from the Ohio Department of Education and analyzed it for our local districts. She found:

- Some school health teachers develop their own curriculum.

- At least three districts partner with their local health departments.

- At least 11 districts partner with a local faith-based program.

- Three districts partner with pregnancy help centers.

- One district partners with Planned Parenthood.

Go here to read McClory’s whole story, including explanation from local districts on how they devised their curriculum and thoughts from education activists on how the current system impacts kids.

This is how local school districts develop their sex education curriculum, according to a survey provided by the Ohio Department of Education.