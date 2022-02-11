Honda: Canadian trucker protest creates ‘fluid situation’ for Ohio production

Some five days days of truck blockades and protests have shut down what is known as the “Ambassador Bridge” between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, one of North America’s biggest import and export gateways.

“Due to border delays, Honda of Canada Manufacturing in Alliston, Ontario is scheduled to temporarily suspend manufacturing on one production line during the day shift on Friday, Feb. 11,” Honda spokesman Chris Abbruzzese told the Dayton Daily News. “All Honda automotive manufacturing operations in the U.S. are currently scheduled to run production on Friday, February 11.”