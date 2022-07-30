Here are the winning numbers for $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is a whopping $1.28 billion with a cash payout of $747.2 million.
The winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.
The jackpot is the second largest prize in the game’s 20-year history.
The record Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, which was won on Oct. 23, 2018, in South Carolina.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Drawings are held twice weekly, at 11 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.
In Other News
About the Author