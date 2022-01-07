Hamburger icon
Health care system overwhelmed; have you had trouble getting care?

Local News
By Jordan Laird
15 minutes ago

Hospitals, urgent cares, doctor’s offices and all parts of the health care system are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

Kettering Health Network and Premier Health are among the many Ohio hospital chains postponing nonemergency, elective surgeries and procedures due to the strain of record high COVID-19 hospitalizations. Ohio National Guard members have been deployed across the state to help hospitals.

ExploreKettering Health postpones elective procedures amid record COVID hospitalizations

We want to hear from readers about their experiences accessing health care. In recent weeks, have you waited a long time at an emergency room or urgent care, been unable to get a doctor’s appointment, had a surgery or procedure canceled or otherwise had trouble getting care in a timely manner?

Please fill out the survey below or email jordan.laird@coxinc.com.

About the Author

Jordan Laird is a Dayton Daily News All Media Journalist. She joined the newspaper in August 2020.

