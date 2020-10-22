UPDATE: Missing Warren County woman returns home safely

A “critical missing” woman in her 80s has returned home safely, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night.
Deputies asked for the public’s help to find Fong Eng Chew after she left to go grocery shopping around noon but did not return to her Deerfield Twp. home.
She stands 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 110 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing sweatpants and an unknown style top.
She drives a red 2007 Mazda 3 hatchback with Ohio plates EBD 5852.
Anyone who spots her or her car is urged to call 911 or the Warren County Communications Center at 513-925-2525.