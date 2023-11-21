Have you seen missing Lebanon woman with dementia?

A 73-year-old Lebanon woman with dementia apparently left her home Sunday night, pulling a suitcase behind her.
Pamela Apgar, who stands 5 feet, 10 inches, weighs 170 pounds with white hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a gray coat, black shirt and black pants. She was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Monday and her cellphone stopped pinging only recently.
She is believed to be in a silver Toyota Camry, with Ohio plate JUY 4599 with a man whom she has a consensual relationship.
Anyone who spots Apgar or the car is urged to call 911.
Credit: Balduf, Jen (COP-Dayton)
