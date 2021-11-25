Have you seen missing Huber Heights 84-year-old?

The Huber Heights Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for an 84-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday evening.
Police said Imogene Hime drove away from her residence on Kitridge Road in Huber Heights at 6:13 p.m. and failed to return.
Hime suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.
Hime is a white female, five feet ten inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police said Hime was driving a white 2018 Nissan Sentra with Ohio license plate number GPZ9151.
Anyone who sees either Hime or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the Huber Heights Police Department.
