Have you seen missing Beavercreek woman?

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old Beavercreek woman.
Jill Swope was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday when she drove away from her home and did not return.
Swope stands 5 feet, 6 inches, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She suffers from memory loss and takes medications but does not have any with her.
She drives a red 2004 Ford Taurus with Ohio plates DVF 1310.
Anyone who spots Swope or her car is urged to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.