X

Have you seen missing Beavercreek woman?

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old Beavercreek woman.

Jill Swope was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday when she drove away from her home and did not return.

Swope stands 5 feet, 6 inches, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She suffers from memory loss and takes medications but does not have any with her.

She drives a red 2004 Ford Taurus with Ohio plates DVF 1310.

Anyone who spots Swope or her car is urged to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.