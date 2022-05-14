Hamilton emergency crews rescue 2 teens from Great Miami River

Two teenage girls were rescued in Hamilton Friday evening after being swept away by Great Miami River currents.
Hamilton Police and Fire were dispatched to the Black Street Bridge around 7 p.m., according to a news release from the Hamilton Police Department.
Personnel found the teenagers had been “swept down to the bridge in the river currents after they had gone wading in the river just north of the bridge,” the release said.
The first officer to arrive on scene swam to the girls to make sure they were able to hold onto the bridge until rescue crews could help. The officer stayed with them until crews arrived, according to the release.
The Hamilton Water Rescue Unit arrived and brought the teenagers to safety, the release said.
No injuries were sustained.
