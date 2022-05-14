journal-news logo
X

Hamilton emergency crews rescue 2 teens from Great Miami River

ajc.com

Local News
By
16 minutes ago

Two teenage girls were rescued in Hamilton Friday evening after being swept away by Great Miami River currents.

Hamilton Police and Fire were dispatched to the Black Street Bridge around 7 p.m., according to a news release from the Hamilton Police Department.

Personnel found the teenagers had been “swept down to the bridge in the river currents after they had gone wading in the river just north of the bridge,” the release said.

The first officer to arrive on scene swam to the girls to make sure they were able to hold onto the bridge until rescue crews could help. The officer stayed with them until crews arrived, according to the release.

The Hamilton Water Rescue Unit arrived and brought the teenagers to safety, the release said.

No injuries were sustained.

In Other News
1
Local colleges contemplate ways to raise graduation rates
2
Ohio State Board of Education chooses new state superintendent
3
Bail reform plans clash in Ohio House
4
Lebanon considering new medical marijuana regulations
5
COVID cases continue to climb, hospitalizations up in Ohio

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top