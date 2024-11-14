Breaking: Ohio 4 near Grand Avenue in Hamilton shut down after crash

Hall of Fame Lebanon HS football coach VanDeGrift dies; impacted thousands

Retired Lebanon High School head football Coach Jim VanDeGrift is seen here with a plaque honoring him as a Miami Valley Coaches Association Head Coaches Hall of Fame inductee at the 10th annual Pigskin Bar-B-Q sponsored by White Allen Chevrolet.

Credit: Charles Caperton

Credit: Charles Caperton

A retired Warren County hall of fame football coach has died and is being remembered as a legend.

Longtime Lebanon High School coach Jim VanDeGrift was in a class by himself, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

“Saddened to hear last night of the passing of Jim VanDeGrift,” Fornshell posted on Facebook. “There is no Mt. Rushmore of Lebanon Athletics — There’s just Jim, and then everyone else.”

VanDeGrift was inducted into the halls of fame of the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association and Lebanon High, where he coached from 1967-81 and had the football stadium named in his honor.

The football team finished second in the state in 1980 and VanDeGrift also coached track and field and cross country, according to the school.

“My last conversation with Jim was last Wednesday night during a meeting to discuss the upcoming LHS Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony,” Fornshell said.

“Once the meeting ended, and in typical Jim fashion, he asked how my kids were doing, and who their next game/match was against. My relationship with Jim was not unique,” he added. “There are thousands of other people in our community who could describe similar or even closer relationships with Jim.”

VanDeGrift was inducted into the Lebanon HS hall of fame in 2011. A year later, he was inducted into the MVFCA hall along with Jim Place, Bob Gregg, Mike Schneider and Al Hetrick.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss,” Lebanon Athletic Director Keith Pantling said in an email.

