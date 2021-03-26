Grow your green thumb with free Lowe’s garden to-go kits

“Over the past year, our homes have transformed and supported us in more ways than we could have imagined. This spring, home can evolve, yet again, to be a creative outlet and the ultimate destination,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. “Through SpringFest and our invitation to take a Hometrip, we’re making the best of spring available so our customers can transport themselves without ever leaving the sanctuary of home.”

Lowe’s will also offer online and in-store demos in select stores, covering lawn maintenance to paint demos, as part of SpringFest. All demos will follow social distancing guidelines.

According to a national survey of 2,000 people by Morning Consult and Lowe’s, nearly 40% of respondents were inspired to bring vacation-like experiences to their homes. Lowe’s wants to help customers make home their vacation destination. Through the Hometrip series, the store will help bring the joy of traveling home. The series is kicking off with a curated list of Miami-inspired products.

For more SpringFest details, visit Lowe’s.com on April 1.