Grossmann leads Brewer early in Warren commission race

“My word is true and can be trusted,” Grossmann said. “I have a proven conservative record of accomplishment because I am trustworthy.”

Brewer said she’s been humbled and blessed to have spent her life dedicated to public service, and is running on a platform of confronting the mental health crisis; addressing workforce challenges in small businesses and industry; and advocating and supporting Warren County law enforcement and first responders.

“I wish to continue to be that voice to serve, inspire and help lead this incredible county,” she said, “to be an elected leader who is humble and works to establish a true working relationship and understanding of those they serve. I believe my leadership skills, ability to connect with the public and energy to think out of the box brings a new and fresh approach to problem solving and moving in a good direction.”

If re-elected to a new term, Grossmann said the county must continue promoting balanced growth to maintain its tax base. Public services should be maintained and improved, including properly funding county offices and upgrading and improving county facilities; improving county infrastructure and roads to keep up with business and population growth.

In addition to the property tax holiday for 2022, he said commissioners plan to roll back the county sales tax by 0.25% after paying off the county’s remaining debt on the new jail by June 2023. The county has less than $1 million in general obligation debt that will be retired in 2022.

If elected, Brewer said she would confront the mental health crisis by establishing open lines of communication with mental health leaders. She wants to effectively promote and utilize county mental health resources for increased accessibility to those in need, utilizing the expertise of county administration, staff and law enforcement. Brewer also wants to leverage public and private service organizations to tap into resources that are available to Warren County residents.

Grossmann worked 10 years as an assistant prosecutor in the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Civil Division; 27 years and a partner at the law firm Taft, Stettinius & Hollister; and nearly six years as assistant general counsel for Montedison S.p.A, a company based in Milan, Italy. He also served 11 years as a Mason City Council member including terms as mayor and vice mayor.

Brewer stepped down as a member of Lebanon City Council after 32 years, including 20 years as mayor, in December 2021, and has served on the city’s planning board. A retired Lebanon school teacher, she is a tour manager with Classic Student Tours.