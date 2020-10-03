X

Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. proclaim Day of Prayer for president, first lady

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine acknowledges members of the media while entering his residence after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day in Bexley, Ohio. DeWine tested positive using a rapid test before testing negative later in the day using a more sensitive laboratory-developed test. The Republican governor called President Donald Trump's positive diagnosis of COVID-19 on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, a "powerful reminder," of the virus' ability to infect anyone. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have issued a proclamation that this Sunday would be a Day of Prayer for President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and all those suffering from and affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump announced just before 1 a.m. on Friday morning that he and the first lady had tested positive for coronavirus, a few hours after he tweeted that presidential aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for it.

The president was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday night, before which an anonymous source told the Associated Press that Trump was given oxygen.

In a press conference on Saturday morning White House Dr. Sean Conley said that the president was doing well and that his symptoms were improving, though Conley refused to say whether the president had been on supplemental oxygen at any time during his treatment.

