Global tech outage affects Ohio BMV, local university, airport

The outgoing message at BMV’s Moraine/West Carrollton License Bureau said, “Due to the worldwide computer outage we are unable to process transactions at this time. Please try again later.”

Calls to other BMV locations across the region and to the central office in Columbus resulted in automated messages of “We are currently unable to take your call” or waiting on hold after being told that wait times were “longer than usual due to high caller volume.”

The University of Dayton reported its campus IT systems remain down down on Microsoft Windows-based operating systems.

The Dayton International Airport website reported at least four flights were delayed this morning, with others departing 7:45 a.m. and after listed as “Scheduled.” One flight, a 6 a.m. departure to Atlanta, was canceled. The site shows two departures this morning, a flight to Washington, D.C., and a flight to Philadelphia.

DownDectector, which tracks user-reported disruptions to internet services, recorded that airlines, payment platforms and online shopping websites across the world were affected — although the disruption appeared piecemeal and was apparently related to whether the companies used Microsoft cloud-based services.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said that the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack — and that a fix was on the way. The company said the problem occurred when it deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

UD said it uses the CrowdStrike application on all computers, and that it was causing “blue screens” and/or booting issues on Windows-based operating systems, but that it should not affect Apple/Mac systems.

CrowdStrike has remediated the issue on their end, UD reported.

Patient care at local hospitals is largely unaffected Friday morning in regard to Microsoft outages.

Mercy Health, which has locations in Springfield, Urbana and the southwest Ohio region, have several Microsoft-based systems that have been minimally impacted, it said.

“However, we are employing our standard backup procedures to help ensure continuous and uninterrupted patient care,” the health system said.

Patient care at Kettering Health, which operates more than a dozen local medical centers, is also unaffected, the hospital system said.

Dayton Children’s said it does not use CrowdStrike for cybersecurity, but some of its suppliers do.

“Very few areas were impacted and we have alternate systems in place. Families may experience a small delay in the pharmacy. Otherwise there should be no noticeable impact,” Dayton Children’s said.