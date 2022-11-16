BreakingNews
Girl, 17, identified as second Hamilton resident killed in Centerville crash
Girl, 17, identified as second Hamilton resident killed in Centerville crash

Centerville police say a second victim has died following a crash at Interstate 675 southbound at Wilmington Pike Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. Sunday when a Ford SUV rolled over with multiple people inside, according to the Centerville Police Department.

Arriving at the scene, officers found that multiple occupants had been thrown from the vehicle. Dario Ramirez Castellanos, 29, of Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Six other occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital, five of whom were treated and released that morning. One of the occupants, 17-year-old Keyla Villarello Ramirez, of Hamilton, remained in critical condition.

The girl died Tuesday as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash, according to police.

There are no indications that alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation. The initial investigation shows that icy road conditions and seat belt usage contributed to the crash and its outcome, police said.

