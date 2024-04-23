Germantown swears in new police chief

“Chief Burns has played an integral role in creating the culture of effective and ethical policing that exists in our department today. His leadership and guidance are sure to foster positive outcomes in not only the police department, but the city as a whole,” said Judy Gilleland, city manager.

With more than 30 years serving the community, Burns has a wealth of knowledge and experience that will benefit officers; however, he stressed that it is important to empower them. He said he plans to implement additional training and to meet with officers individually to discuss their career goals and how they can work to achieve them.

“We have great people working for our department who are dedicated to being good officers,” Burns said. “We are fortunate to serve in a city that is supportive and within a local government that is top-notch. I would like to thank the city council and administration for their confidence and belief in me in this new role.”