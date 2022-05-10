Gas prices surge: What’s behind the pain at the pump

Prices could continue to climb through Memorial Day as summer road trip season begins and oil prices remain volatile, according to Patrick De Haan, of Gasbuddy.com. In addition, the soaring price of diesel also set a new all-time record of $5.53 per gallon today.

Hikes in price cycling states such as Ohio contributed to the surge in the nationwide average, De Haan said on Twitter.

A price-cycling pattern is where stations ignore minor fluctuations in the market on a daily basis. Instead, most stations undercut each other a penny or two each day until they run out of margin, De Haan previously told this news outlet.

“That is, until they’re no longer making any money and then a retailer will raise their price 25 to 40 cents a gallon to pass along any price difference and to restore their margin to maybe 15 to 20 cents a gallon,” he previously said.

“The rise in the national average should cool by later this week,” De Haan said today.

The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases as of Monday were Michigan (+26 cents), New Jersey (+25 cents), Connecticut (+19 cents), Kentucky (+19 cents), Indiana (+19 cents), Rhode Island (+19 cents), Illinois (+18 cents), Washington, D.C. (+18 cents), Alabama (+18 cents) and Tennessee (+18 cents).

The top 10 most expensive markets as of Monday were California ($5.82), Hawaii ($5.28), Nevada ($5.11), Washington ($4.83), Oregon ($4.81), Alaska ($4.73), Washington, D.C. ($4.69), Arizona ($4.66), Illinois ($4.59) and New York ($4.51).