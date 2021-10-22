journal-news logo
Gas prices hit 7-year high; experts say hike likely to continue

Gas prices are on the rise in Ohio and nationwide. STAFF FILE PHOTO
Local News
By Eric Schwartzberg
2 hours ago

Gas prices are up compared to a month ago and expected to continue to rise for the next several months, experts say.

National gas price average likely will increase in the coming month to as much as $3.50, but likely won’t hit record-setting levels of more than $4, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com, a tech company that operates apps and websites based on finding real-time fuel prices at gas stations.

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by six cents to $3.38, according to AAA. Drivers were paying an average of $2.16 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Gas prices across Ohio continue to increase, with the national average up nine cents on the week to $3.22, which is a seven-year high according to AAA. That is a 16-cent increase from a month ago, $1.15 more than a year ago.

Gas prices in the region are below the national average. The lowest reported price of unleaded gas at fueling stations in Dayton, Springfield and Cincinnati as of 12:30 p.m. Friday was $3.07, $3.09 and $2.96, respectively, according to GasBuddy. The highest price at stations in all three cities was $3.29.

A month ago in those areas it was $3.03, $3.03 and $3.08, respectively. A year ago in those areas it was $2.13, $2.12 and $2.13, respectively.

Prices at the pump continue to rise because crude oil prices hit a a 7-year high last week, De Haan said.

