Gas prices hit 7-year high; experts say hike likely to continue

National gas price average likely will increase in the coming month to as much as $3.50, but likely won’t hit record-setting levels of more than $4, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com, a tech company that operates apps and websites based on finding real-time fuel prices at gas stations.

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by six cents to $3.38, according to AAA. Drivers were paying an average of $2.16 a gallon a year ago at this time.