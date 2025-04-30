Fuyao investigation: 9 takeaways from our reporting

Here are nine takeaways from our reporting:

1. The investigation: Earlier this month, Tom and I reported the allegations contained in a civil forfeiture filing by federal authorities related to the Fuyao raid. It lays out many of the allegations against the staffing company they accuse of human smuggling and money laundering.

- It’s worth noting that Fuyao has never been named as a target of the investigation. The civil filing says an organization it calls E-Z Iron Works was paid $126 million by Fuyao.

2. Security guard: In our most recent story, we talk to a security guard who worked at Fuyao before, during and after the raid about “red flags” he saw working there.

- Go here for a video excerpt of our interview with the security guard.

3. Staffing agency: We also talked to local staffing agency executives about what a company’s responsibility is to make sure workers are legally able to work when dealing with a staffing company.

4. State oversight: The state of Ohio has not yet taken steps to assess Fuyao’s employment as part of economic development grants.

5. The investigation: The federal investigation started years before the raid, and included multiple stops of vans driving to and from Fuyao.

6. New details: Items federal attorneys hope to seize include a $5,000, 50-caliber rifle and luxury wristwatches — one valued at $138,450.

7. Companies: The filings also name about 40 business entities related to E-Z Iron Works, including a local construction company and restaurant.

8. Fuyao responds: “FGA has consistently aimed to comply fully with the law and has been actively cooperating with law enforcement authorities. As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate for the Company to make any public comments at this time,” a spokesperson told us in response to a list of emailed questions.

9. Previous reporting: Go here for a previous story by reporter Eric Schwartzberg and I when we visited the properties raided last July and talked to neighbors about what they saw.