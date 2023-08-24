Frozen vegetables sold under Kroger brand under recall

Check your freezer. Some Kroger brand frozen vegetables were voluntarily recalled this week over possible Listeria contamination.

Twin City Foods Inc. of Stanwood, Washington, recalled the super sweet corn and mixed vegetables sold under Kroger, Food Lion and other brands nationwide, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date there have been no reports of human illness, according to the FDA.

The following products sold at Kroger are under recall:

32-ounce Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, UPC 11110865854, best if used by Feb. 2024, side ID time 82352

12-ounce Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, UPC 11110849625, best if used by April 2024, side ID time 82942 or 83012

12-ounce Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, UPC 11110849625, best if used by May 2024, side ID time 53122

12-ounce Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, UPC 11110849625, best if used by June 2024, side ID time 53412

32-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110865786, best if used by April 2024, side ID time 82932 or 83012

32-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110865786, best if used by May 2024, side ID time 53052 or 53112

12-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110849618, best if used by Feb. 2024, side ID time 82352

12-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110849618, best if used by April 2024, side ID time 52842, 53042 or 82842

12-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110849618, best if used by May 2024, side ID time 53272

12-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110849618, best if used by June 2024, side ID time 53542

12-ounce Kroger Super Sweet Corn, UPC 11110849618, best if used by July 2024, side ID time 50033 or 50043

Consumers who purchased the affected products are urged to not consume them but to return the product to the store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Twin City Foods between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EDT at 360-629-5678.