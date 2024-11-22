Frisch’s closings list: The ones that have closed, may close, or are staying open

NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Local News
15 minutes ago
The Frisch’s Big Boy location on Wilmington Pike in Kettering is set to close at 8 p.m. Nov. 30, according to an employee who answered the phone on Friday, Nov. 22.

This news comes after several Frisch’s locations have closed across the region. The following restaurants are permanently closed:

  • 1330 Columbus Ave., Lebanon
  • 3560 S. Dixie Highway, Middletown
  • 1831 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield
  • 20 Troy Town Dr., Troy
  • 38 W. Main St., Xenia
Cox First Media called the other Frisch’s locations in the area. The following are expected to close, but a closing date has yet to be announced.

  • 8201 Claude Thomas Road, Franklin
  • 8154 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights
  • 8181 Springboro Pike, Miamisburg

These four restaurants are expected to stay open:

  • 1255 Main St., Hamilton
  • 2201 E Main St., Springfield
  • 6188 Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Twp.
  • 8545 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Twp.
The future is unknown at this time for the following restaurants:

  • 3311 Benchwood Road, Butler Twp.
  • 1095 S Main St., Englewood
  • 3110 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn
  • 16 Weller Drive, Tipp City
  • 2439 E. Sharon Road, Sharonville
  • 5571 Ohio 741, Mason
  • 11122 Hamilton Ave., Forest Park
  • 5570 Liberty Fairfield Road, Liberty Twp.

Cox First Media content partner WCPO reported earlier this week that two Frisch’s Restaurant Inc. executives, Don Short and Cheryl White, are leading a buyout of “select” locations from the company’s Atlanta-based owner.

“We are very grateful and extremely excited to have the opportunity to carry this beloved icon forward,” Short said in a press release. “Some Frisch’s units are no longer viable. However, other units are well situated to move forward, and we plan to invest in those locations and add new units in the years ahead.”

The press release doesn’t specify which stores will stay open due to the sale, but hints at the difficulties faced by nonviable locations.

“The company has made efforts to negotiate a resolution for all the viable units to stay open permanently, or at least through the holidays, to save thousands of employees’ jobs and benefits, but to no avail,” said the release.

In the last two years, several other Frisch’s locations have closed in the Miami Valley, including 1231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek and 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine.

