Free COVID-19 tests available in Greene County ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

A drive-thru giveaway of free COVID-19 test-at-home kits by the Greene County Public Health will be held on Nov. 21.
The event will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the health district’s main office at 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia.
Test kits will be given out while supplies last, according to the press release from Public Health. Residents are asked to follow entry and exit signs within the parking lot upon arrival.
“With RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating throughout the country and the state, and with the coming holiday, this is a perfect time to get additional test kits out to the public.” Health Commissioner Melissa Howell said. “This will allow them to have that tool in their toolbox to either rule out COVID-19 or take the appropriate action before gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday if they are feeling under the weather.”
Since March 2020, Greene County has seen 45,518 reported cases of COVID-19 and are currently at a ‘medium’ COVID community level, according to GCPH. It is strongly recommended for everyone 6 months and older to receive their vaccination.
Public Health encouraged people to stay up-to-date on their COVID vaccination and to report any positive COVID cases.
The reporting of positive detection of COVID-19, positive cases and full vaccination are the few ways to fight against illnesses, hospitalizations and death.
“We want everyone to enjoy this special holiday together, while staying healthy and safe,” Howell said.
