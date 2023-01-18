Free college program behind huge enrollment growth at Central State in peril

The U.S. Department of Education sent a cease-and-desist letter to Eastern Gateway last fall, saying the way the program was set up unlawfully charged students with Pell Grants more than students without Pell Grants. In response, Eastern Gateway sued, saying the way the U.S. Department of Education had pushed the college to shut down the program was unlawful.

Central State terminated its partnership with the Student Resource Center in September, according to a statement on the Union Plus website and university documents. The program is no longer taking new students but students who were already enrolled can stay enrolled this semester.

“Based on recent communication from the Department of Education, Central State University will no longer be accepting new applications from students seeking admissions under the Free College Program,” the statement said. “Students remain eligible for the Free College Program who were accepted before July 18th. We are waiting to receive updated information from DOE regarding existing students in the Free College Program. We will provide updates as soon as possible.”

University officials have not responded to questions from the Dayton Daily News on how the end of this program will affect students or the university’s finances. The university would only say they do not work with SRC or AFSCME online programs.

“Central State will continue to offer quality online programs to current and future students,” the university’s statement said.

Former Central State President Cynthia Jackson-Hammond entered into a collaboration agreement with SRC and Eastern Gateway in November 2019, according to records obtained by the Dayton Daily News. The program grew rapidly under current CSU President Jack Thomas who took the job in February 2020.

In Thomas’ annual report to university trustees for the 2020-2021 school year, Thomas reported that online enrollment through its CSU Global initiative had grown from 28 students to more than 4,000.

“Central State Global’s partnership with Student Resource Center has yielded over 4,000 students and graduated over 130,” Thomas wrote in his annual report to trustees for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The way the free college program has worked could create issues with the Higher Learning Commission, which accredits most of the universities and colleges in Ohio.

The HLC placed Eastern Gateway on probation in November 2021, in part because the quality of the free college programs came under scrutiny.

Central State is still under accreditation with the HLC, but the university’s accreditation is coming up for renewal in March.