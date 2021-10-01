Franklin selects new fire/EMS chief

Westendorf said Riddiough will begin his new position on Oct. 11 and will receive an annual salary of $96,728.

Riddiough has served as JEMS chief since 2009. Prior to that, he served a captain with the Mason Fire Department and as a lieutenant with the Loveland-Symmes Fire Department. Riddiough also spent time as the Water Rescue Division Leader with Task Force One and as a SWAT medic.

Westendorf said seven people applied for the position and six were sent to the assessment center.

“I’m very excited about job,” Riddiough said.

With Riddiough’s departure, the JEMS board appointed Assistant Chief Jesse Madden as its interim chief until Riddiough is replaced, said Brian Morris, Franklin Twp. trustee and JEMS board member.