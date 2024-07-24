BreakingNews
Middletown school board member cites medical issue for early departure

Franklin school board OKs multi-year deals for superintendent, treasurer

Local News
By
19 minutes ago
X

The Franklin school district’s board of education has approved new multi-year contracts for its top two administrators — the superintendent and treasurer.

Superintendent Michael Sander received a five-year deal, and Treasurer Kevin Hawley a three-year contract.

The school board’s action Monday night will increase Sander’s annual salary from $165,000 to $172,425 effective Aug. 1, according to the district.

Hawley’s yearly compensation will go from $140,451 to $146,771 on the same date, district records show.

ExploreEARLIER: Franklin business with 100-year Dayton ties plans expansion

Both contracts include similar language regarding future compensation hikes, according to the documents.

“The board may increase the salary … during the term of this contract,” but it would not be reduced “except as provided by law.”

Raises of 2% annually would take effect on the anniversary dates per cost-of-living adjustments and the salaries of each increase at that time “in an amount equal to the base increase” received by the Franklin teachers union, according to the contracts.

Sander was hired 11 years ago and previously led the Clinton-Massie School District. At that time, he was given a three-year contract with an annual salary of $107,600, Dayton Daily News records state.

ExploreRELATED: Plan for 284 new homes on 109 acres gains initial approval in Franklin

Hawley was hired in June 2021 after holding the same position for nearly years in the Loveland school district in northern Cincinnati. He also served as treasurer/CFO for the North College Hill schools.

Hawley was initially given a three-year contract with a salary of $135,000, according to DDN records.

On the most recent state report card, which is largely based on state test scores, Franklin City Schools received a four-star rating, meaning they exceeded state standards.

In recent years, Franklin voters have approved millions of dollars in bond levy funding to build new schools, a multiyear project that is well underway. On the flip side, voters rejected a March 2024 tax levy to pay for day-to-day operating costs, leaving the school district’s financial status in a difficult position, with barely over 5% of a year’s spending in the bank — the lowest of any school district in the region.

In Other News
1
Growing Warren County business has Dayton family ties going back 100...
2
DNA testing a key as Greene County man on death row awaits decision on...
3
Here’s what you should know if your Delta flight is canceled
4
We want your best tailgating food recipes: Here’s how to participate
5
Vance campaign rally shows difference in policy decisions with...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native who has lived in Huber Heights and Kettering. He has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 25 years.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top