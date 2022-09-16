journal-news logo
Franklin man dies after multi-vehicle crash on SB I-75 in Middletown

One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Middletown Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Gerald Metcalf, 82, of Franklin, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a release, the OSHP said the crash happened at 3:58 p.m. near the exit to state Route 122.

Metcalf was driving south in a 2005 Buick LeSabre, when the highway patrol said he lost control and went off the left side of the highway, crashing into a concrete median barrier.

The car then went back into the southbound lanes, where it was hit by a 2010 Honda Accord and debris struck a southbound 2021 Honda Pilot.

Medics took Metcalf to Atrium Medical Center, where he later died due to his injuries, the OSHP said. The driver of the Accord was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

OSHP was assisted on scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Joint Emergency Medical Services and Middletown Fire and EMS.

