Franklin man dead after head-on crash with semi truck

A preliminary investigation found Franklin B. Gross, 57, of Cross Corner, was driving a 2018 Kenworth T880 semi truck north on Ohio 741 when the truck went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went left of center, crashing head-on into a 2001 Ford F-150.

The pickup truck’s driver, David R. Wills, 69, of Franklin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS took Gross to Atrium Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The patrol was joined at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Turtlecreek Twp. Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Warren County Coroner’s Office and Fox Towing.