Franklin hires new varsity football coach

During his career, Hurst has taught and coached at the small college and high school level in Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin.

He played college football at Anderson and Franklin universities. Hurst has a bachelor’s degree from Franklin University and a master’s degree from the University of Dayton.

In his application letter, Hurst said, “As your head football coach we will win football games but I will never compromise my integrity or the values I will attempt to instill in the lives of the student athletes.

“I am enthusiastic, reliable, organized, hardworking, and motivated to move on to the next challenge in my coaching career. If you are looking for a young coach with a burning desire to establish a championship culture that helps transform the lives of student athletes, then I am your guy.”