Franklin board OKs auctioning school closed after tax levy defeat

Meanwhile, the board is expected to consider contracting to sell Pennyroyal Elementary School, which the district closed earlier, at its next meeting, Franklin Superintendent Michael Sander said.

The decision to close Anthony Wayne Elementary at 16 Farm Ave. came after the March rejection by voters of a 6.3-mill operating levy.

The school on about 10 acres was built in 1951, according to Warren County records. The address has an estimated value of $1.03 million, county records show.

Voters in the Franklin school district rejected the tax levy by more than a 2-1 margin, according to the Warren County Board of Elections. The levy failed in all 17 precincts in the school district, according to the elections board.

Before the levy defeat, the school building on Pennyroyal Road was already designated to close at the end of this school year, as the district is realigning the buildings by grades.

Sander said the district sought to auction Pennyroyal in the spring, but the highest bid for the 13.5-acre site at 4203 Pennyroyal Road was about $125,000, lower than what the district wanted.